LUBBOCK, Texas – There are lots of fun activities to do in Lubbock for Easter this year. We have created a list of events for people and dogs of all ages!

Easter egg hunts

Hodges Community Center, April 1, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., 4500 Avenue U. There will be games, face painting, and a visit from the Easter bunny.

Mae Simmons Community Center, April 2, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., 2004 Oak Ave. Bunny car hop with treats, games, and pictures with the Easter bunny.

Maxey Community Center, April 1, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m., 4020 30th Street. Easter egg hunt for dogs with bones. Dogs must be on a leash and have proof of vaccinations.

Mahon Library, April 3, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., 1306 9th street. There will be an Easter egg hunt for little ones ages 0-5.

Joel’s Restaurant, April 8th, 3116 Amherst Street. They are accepting donations to purchase candy for their Easter egg hunt.

Smooth Day Spa, April 4 to 8. They will hide 5 jumbo filled eggs around town, there will be 1 egg hidden a day.

Adventure Park, April 9, 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. 5110 29th Drive. They will have an Easter egg hunt and pictures with the Easter bunny.

Tom’s Tree Place, April 1, 10:00 a.m. 5104 34th Street. A free Easter egg hunt with over 10,000 eggs.

Food

Rawlings Community Center, April 1, 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., 213 40th Street. They will host a brunch, crafts, games, and pictures with the Easter bunny.

Rawlings Community Center, April 7-8, 213 40th Street. Learn to make tamales at a tamale workshop.

Other activities

Adventure Park, April 8, 11:00 a.m. They will have an Easter hat parade.

Patterson Branch Library, April 4, 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Create a mad scientist Easter craft.

South Plains Mall, March 17-April 8. Take a picture with the Easter bunny, pets can take a picture on Mondays from 4:00 p.m. to close. See their website for pre-booking.

Redeemer Lutheran Church, April 9, 2221 Avenue W. Breakfast will be served from 8:00 p.m. to 8:50 p.m., followed by a treasure hunt at 8:50 p.m., anyone is welcome.

Acceptance Insurance, April 8, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., 2801 Ave Q. They are offering free pictures with the Easter bunny, please bring your own camera.

If your business has an Easter event that we didn’t include, email your event details to newsweb@everythinglubbock.com.