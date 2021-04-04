Easter on the East being held Sunday at Lubbock’s Butler Park

Local News

by: EverythingLubbock.com Digital Media Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo from Eastside Unity via Facebook)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Children from across the community are invited to East on the East being held Sunday afternoon at Ernest Butler Park.

The neighborhood Easter egg hunt will take place at 5:30 p.m.

According to a social media post by Eastside Unity, there will be candy and cash eggs up for grabs.

The lucky person who finds the golden egg will be $200 richer!

For more information, please visit the Eastside Unity Facebook page.

Ernest Butler Park is located in the located in the 2700 block of East 7th Street.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar