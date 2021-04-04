Easter on the East being held Sunday at Lubbock’s Butler Park

(Photo from Eastside Unity via Facebook)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Children from across the community are invited to East on the East being held Sunday afternoon at Ernest Butler Park.

The neighborhood Easter egg hunt will take place at 5:30 p.m.

According to a social media post by Eastside Unity, there will be candy and cash eggs up for grabs.

The lucky person who finds the golden egg will be $200 richer!

For more information, please visit the Eastside Unity Facebook page.

Ernest Butler Park is located in the located in the 2700 block of East 7th Street.