Eastside residents explore Community Investment Trust to grow East Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — East Lubbock residents and community leaders are exploring a community investment trust to help revitalize East Lubbock.

“The idea is to help with diversity,” said Natalie Miller, a community activist. “It also allows low-to-moderate income families to be able to build wealth over time.”

Miller said with the community investment trust, residents are given tools to learn how the process works.

“[There’s] a difference in being displaced and being part of a change that’s going to come,” said Miller.

Miller said people are able to vote on whatever type of business structure they want in their neighborhood and are also given a chance to invest in the property.

“The community can invest in said property in as little as $10 a month to as much as $100 a month,” said Miller. “They’re able to generate more income for their families a little bit more, the mindset starts to change and now there’s hope in the community.”

Reggie Dial, President of 100 Black Men of West Texas, said the trust would empower East Lubbock residents and allow them to enjoy activities they usually have to travel to enjoy, such as shopping and entertainment.

“East Lubbock just wants to be able to live, eat, and play just like any other part of Lubbock,” said Dial. “You know, that’s not asking too much and so if we are able to provide that for our community, I think we need to take advantage of that opportunity.”

The Eastside Unity Facebook Group helped facilitate an online survey for the community investment trust that generated interest from more than 500 East Lubbock residents. The survey asked residents what they would like built in East Lubbock.

Leditt Butler, the founder of Hub City Street Hoops and resident of East Lubbock, participated in the online survey and that he was excited about the Community Investment Trust.

“What I checked off was really pertaining to teenagers from the age of 12 to 17, which will be more of an outreach community for our youth,” said Butler.

Butler said he was also interested in having a bank built on the East side of town.

“Most banks in certain communities are better because of the businesses that surround the bank and the community gives back to the bank,” said Butler. “It can be by opening accounts or going for loans. The banks will strive because of that.”

The survey results have already generated location ideas on where to build, all with the intention of helping the East side flourish.

“East Lubbock is about heart, it’s about passion, it’s about determination, it’s about trying to succeed,” said Butler. “At the same time, trying to do something to show others that, hey you can do it too.”