Texas Tech graduate and Lubbock native Gerron Moore started his Ebay business, Big Dreams, 2 years ago in the middle of the pandemic. He said he had no idea it would attract the attention of corporate Ebay, earning him a feature on their Seller Spotlight. They would go on to invite him to be one of 20 speaker sellers to address thousands of other small business owners at their annual Ebay Opens conference in California.

Moore visited with KLBK’s Sasha Wilson on KLBK Bright & Early about the experience, what his success has been like and where he wants to go from here.

