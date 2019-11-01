Effort starts in Lubbock to fight modern-day slavery

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock-based advocacy group will help kick off a public awareness campaign next week to fight human trafficking and “modern day slavery.”

Voice of Hope in Lubbock leads the Sex Trafficking Allied Response Team (START) which is working with the Outdoor Advertising Association of Texas, Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott, and website called a21.org to kick off an awareness effort locally.

Billboards in Lubbock have already begun to display messages with the question “Can you see me?” The billboards will run statewide, but specifically the Lubbock campaign will be officially introduced on November 6 at Fiesta Motors in Southwest Lubbock.

Image from press release

“‘Can You See Me?’ – a series of billboards that depict scenarios of the most common forms of human trafficking – will be displayed in public spaces and transportation hubs across more than 70 Texas markets starting fall of 2019,” a statement from Voice of Hope said.

“The campaign will urge members of the public who suspect human trafficking activity to call the Polaris National Human Trafficking Hotline and National Center of Missing and Exploited Children,” the statement also said.

A21.org said 68 percent of human trafficking victims are trapped in forced labor. Others are forced into sex or even underage sex. A21.org said human trafficking is the fastest growing crime worldwide.

Voice of Hope said on its website, “Voice of Hope assisted 55 sex trafficking victims in 2016; 21% of those cases involved persons 21 years old or younger; 27% of those received medical care.”

Lubbock-based START is designed to make sure that victims of trafficking are not slipping through the cracks and are receiving the time and dedication they deserve.

Anyone who suspects human trafficking can call the Polaris National Human Trafficking Hotline on 1-888-373-7888 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.