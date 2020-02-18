Eight-year-old founds organization to help Lubbock community

LUBBOCK, Texas — Eight-year-old Macey Brown started Macey’s Missions two years ago to help the Lubbock community through acts of service.

Last week her organization gave legos and a lego table to Children’s Advocacy Center of the South Plains.

“We all need to do random acts of kindness in today’s world,” said executive director of Children’s Advocacy Center Derek Danner. “What this young lady did, this was a tremendous gift and it’s my understanding that she does more than what she did here.”

Brown said there is no greater feeling than the gift of giving.

“It makes me feel joyful and like they have everything that they need, and happy because I did something great,” she said. “I recognize that a lot of people don’t have much so I like to give away things that they need or that they want.”

Brown said anyone can help make a difference.

“It’s ok if you don’t have an organization like me,” she said. “Just try and be kind wherever you are.”