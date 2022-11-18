Fourteen of the fifteen people named in the NDTX release. Not pictured: Bobby Joe Gonzales

LEVELLAND, Texas — Eighteen people were charged in federal court for methamphetamine trafficking in Levelland, according to a release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas.

Twelve of the eighteen were arrested during a large-scale operation in Levelland and surrounding counties on Wednesday, according to NDTX. At the same time, local law enforcement officials in Hockley County conducted a raid of several game rooms.

Six of those charged were already in state custody, NDTX said.

Read the full release by NDTX below:

Eighteen alleged methamphetamine traffickers have been federally charged with drug and gun crimes, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham.

Twelve of the eighteen individuals were arrested during a large-scale operation in Levelland, Texas and surrounding counties Wednesday. The operation, led by the FBI’s Lubbock Resident Agency, involved around 150 law enforcement personnel. The remaining six individuals, who were already in state custody, are being brought into federal court on writs.

Those charged include:

• Bobby Joe Gonzales – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine

• Rance Devin Jordan – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine

• Michael Salazar – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine

• Timothy John Perez – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

• Judy Cirillo Qualls – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm

• Anthony Raven Ruiz, aka Acid – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine,

• Jose Angel Marquez – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine

• Juan Luis Quezada – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

• Ernest Michael Chavez – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

• Jennifer Dianne Clem – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine

• Jason Wade Grant – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine

• Ruben Soliz Guajardo – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine

• Gilberto Guajardo – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine

• Santiago Vizcarra, Jr., aka Quick – distribution of methamphetamine

• Gerry Wayne Varner – possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, convicted felon in possession of firearms, possession of unregistered firearms.

Indictments are merely allegations of criminal conduct, not evidence.

If convicted, some of the defendants face up to life in federal prison.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Dallas Field Office – Lubbock Resident Agency conducted the investigation with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives’ Dallas Field Division, the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office, the Levelland Police Department, and the Cochran County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Redd is prosecuting the case.