El Chico restaurant closes, statement confirms

LUBBOCK, Texas– A local restaurant has closed its doors for good.

El Chico Cafe, located at 4301 Marsha Sharp Freeway, confirmed in a statement to EverythingLubbock.com that they were permanently closing their doors.

“After 50 years of serving Lubbock and the surrounding area,” the statement reads, “the finest Mexican cuisine, the ownership of the restaurant has elected not to continue operating the El Chico restaurant.”

The statement said they will use 100 percent of their time expanding Otto’s Granary, located at 4119 Marsha Sharp Freeway- just east of the El Chico building.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience, but we are excited to be expanding Otto’s Granary Services, to not only Lubbock, but throughout the United States via our online activities,” the statement said. “Please be on the lookout for notices regarding the expansion of Otto’s Granary.”