El Molino Tortillas owner passes leaving legacy in his daughters hands

LUBBOCK, Texas — The third-generation owner of El Molino Tortillas, Guadalupe Arroyos, recently passed of heart failure, leaving the legacy of his business in the hands of his daughter.

Audrey Arroyos took over the family business not too long ago, but that didn’t stop her father from working with her every step of the way.

“We did everything together. Every decision that was made, he would let me feel like I was making it,” said Arroyos. “The past couple of years, I’ve made more decisions on my own, and I’m more grown-up. My dad let me grow up.”

He showed care and passion for his business in more ways than just the hard work he put in.

“He was much more than a businessman. He was a generous, compassionate man,” said Arroyos. “He always took it beyond business, which is what he tried to instill in me, and it’s just a legacy I hope I am able to carry on.”

Known to many as Mr. Lupe or the pink store man, he never met a face he didn’t remember and turned each customer into a friend.

In this case, his service is open to the community and will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday at Our Lady of Grace, where people can remember and celebrate the memories Mr. Lupe left with so many.