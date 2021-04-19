ELC of Lubbock, Inc. receives $5,040 grant to fund emergency childcare fee assistance

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Early Learning Centers of Lubbock, Inc.:

Early Learning Centers of Lubbock, Inc. has received a $5,040 grant from the Community Foundation of West Texas to fund emergency childcare fee assistance.

Early Learning Centers is a nonprofit organization serving Lubbock and the surrounding counties with affordable, high quality early childhood educational programs. ELC provides early childhood education to children from birth through age 12, including breakfast, lunch, snack, baby bottles, formula and food at no additional cost. Tuition is based on the families income.

The Community Foundation of West Texas grant will be used to provide temporary assistance to families in keeping their children enrolled and learning, through financial emergencies. ELC will reduce fees by up to $30 for six weeks during this time to help the parents keep their children enrolled, and have the extra finances to take care of the emergency.

“This project will help ensure the children’s stability in enrollment and participation during the preschool years, when children’s brains are most actively developing. What they learn during this time will influence their success for the rest of their lives,” said Lena Scaff, Executive Director of Early Learning Centers.

Established in 1981, the Community Foundation of West Texas is a regional philanthropic entity created by and for the people of the Texas South Plains region. The Community Foundation exists to improve quality of life in this region by helping area donors to give in ways that make an enduring impact on their community. In 2015, the Community Foundation and its affiliates awarded more than $1.7 million in grants and scholarships, funding projects of hundreds of nonprofit organizations, schools and government agencies. Visit www.communityfoundationofwesttexas.org to learn more.

(News release from the Early Learning Centers of Lubbock, Inc.)