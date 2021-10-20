Elderly woman hospitalized after man tried to steal from grocery store, LPD report says

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock man was arrested Saturday for an aggravated robbery charge. A police report said he tried to steal from a United Supermarkets in the 2600 block of Parkway Drive, but he knocked down and a hurt woman in the process.

An asset protection employee told police Devane White took items from the shelves, put them in his pants and then walked past the checkout registers without paying for any of them.

White resisted when an employee began to take him into custody, which resulted in White colliding with an elderly employee. The police report did not list her age but a search of public records revealed her age as 76.

According to the police report, he knocked her down and caused her bodily harm, so she was then taken to University Medical Center.

“[White} concealed merchandise with the intent to deprive United Supermarkets of their property. In the course of this action, [he] recklessly caused bodily injury to [the victim], an elderly woman,” the police report said.

White was arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.