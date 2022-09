LUBBOCK, Texas— A report from the Lubbock Police Department revealed new details in a pedestrian crash that left 73-year-old Mary Balderas dead.

According to the police report, Kotton Bednarz, 18, was in the left turning lane of Broadway Street. The report said his pickup truck hit Balderas when he tried to turn left.

Bednarz told officers he did not see Balderas as she was trying to cross the street.

As of Friday evening, police said no charges or citations were filed.