HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas — The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office revealed new details, including the identity of a woman who was killed in a house fire on Wednesday.

Volunteer firefighters from Lubbock County (Wolfforth, Carlisle and Shallowater) were called round 10:45 a.m. to a fire at 6791 Fox Road.

According to HCSO, Edith Ostrander, 75, was found dead in the home. HCSO said Ostrander died as a result of asphyxiation due to smoke inhalation.

HCSO said the cause of the fire is still undetermined, but there could have been electrical issues in the home.

Final autopsy results are pending, according to HCSO. Authorities said, “no criminal offenses are believed to have occurred,” and the investigation is ongoing.

“We offer our prayers and condolences for the Ostrander family, as well as her friends and loved ones,” Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scrifes said in a social media post.