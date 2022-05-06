LUBBOCK, Texas – Election Day for cities and schools across Texas is Saturday, May 7. Also on the ballot are two State of Texas Propositions. Polls open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m.

A summary of local races can be found further below.

The following are voting locations in Lubbock and Lubbock County via votelubbock.org:

(+++American Sign Language Interpreters available)

Sample ballots are available on votelubbock.org by filling in the voter information lookup and then following the instructions on the page which follows.

In the City of Lubbock election, including the race for mayor, 13,255 voters participated in early voting. The following is a summary of local races:

City of Lubbock Mayor

Stephen Sanders

Tray Payne

Adam Hernandez

Gush Khan

Epifanio “Major” Garza

City Council District 1

Christy Martinez-Garcia

Pat Kelly

Lubbock City Council District 5

Jennifer Wilson

Bill Felton

Keri Thomas

Randy Christian

Chase Head

Lubbock ISD Board At Large

Beth Bridges

Brian Carr

Anjelina Mojica

Lubbock ISD Board District 3

Jason Rinaldo

Jason Ratliff

Lubbock ISD Board District 4

Bethany Luna

Ryan Curry

State of Texas Proposition 1 (Vote For or Against)

The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the homestead.

State of Texas Proposition 2 (Vote For or Against)

The constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000.

Special Election, Shallowater ISD, Proposition A (Vote For or Against)

The issuance of not to exceed $48,500,000 of Shallowater Independent School District school building bonds for the purposes of designing, constructing, renovating, improving, upgrading, updating, acquiring, and equipping school facilities, and the purchase of the necessary sites for school facilities, and the levying of a tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

Special Election, Shallowater ISD, Proposition B (Vote For or Against)

The issuance of not to exceed $1,500,000 of Shallowater Independent School District school building bonds for the purposes of designing, constructing, renovating, improving, upgrading, updating, acquiring, and equipping athletic facilities, and the levying of a tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Frenship ISD and Lubbock-Cooper ISD do not have candidates on the ballot for the May 7 election.