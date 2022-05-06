LUBBOCK, Texas – Election Day for cities and schools across Texas is Saturday, May 7. Also on the ballot are two State of Texas Propositions. Polls open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m.
A summary of local races can be found further below.
The following are voting locations in Lubbock and Lubbock County via votelubbock.org:
- Abernathy City Hall – 811 Avenue D (Community Room), Abernathy, 79311
- Bacon Heights Baptist Church – 5110 54th St (2 Commons Room), Lubbock, 79414
- Broadview Baptist Church – 1302 N Frankford Ave (Fellowship Hall), Lubbock, 79416
- Broadway Church of Christ – 1924 Broadway (Foyer) Lubbock, 79401
- Byron Martin ATC – 3201 Avenue Q (Entry Hall), Lubbock, 79411+++
- Calvary Baptist Church – 5301 82nd St (Mall Area), Lubbock, 79424+++
- Carmona-Harrison Elementary – 1910 Cesar E. Chavez Drive (Fitness Room), Lubbock, 79415
- Casey Administration Building – 501 7th St (Room No. 104), Wolfforth, 79382
- Catholic Diocese of Lubbock – 4620 4th St (Archbishop Michael J Sheehan Hall), Lubbock, 79416
- Cavazos Middle School – 210 N University Ave (Choir Room), Lubbock, 79415
- Celebration Christian Center – 8001 Upland Ave (Sanctuary), Lubbock, 79424
- Church on the Rock – 10503 Slide Rd (Café Area), Lubbock, 79424
- Copper Rawlings Senior Center – 213 40thSt (Social Hall), Lubbock, 79404
- Elks Lodge No. 1348 – 3409 Milwaukee Ave (Lodge Hall), Lubbock, 79407
- First Assembly of God Church – 3801 98th St (Classroom), Lubbock, 79423
- Green Lawn Church of Christ – 5701 19th St (Entry Hall), Lubbock, 79407
- Heritage Middle School – 6110 73rd St (Library), Lubbock, 79424
- Hodges Community Center – 4011 University Ave (Social Hall), Lubbock, 79413
- Idalou Community Center – 202 W 7th St, Idalou, 79329
- Lubbock – Cooper Middle School –16310 Loop 493 (Conference Room), Lubbock, 79423
- Lubbock – Cooper North Elementary School – 3202 108th St (Gym), Lubbock, 79423
- Mae Simmons Community Center – 2004 Oak Ave (Activity Room), Lubbock, 79403
- Maggie Trejo Supercenter – 3200 Amherst Street (Rodgers Community Center Social Hall), Lubbock, 79415
- Mattress Firm – 6707 Slide Rd (Breakroom), Lubbock, 79424
- New Deal Community Clubhouse – 309 S Monroe Ave, New Deal, 79350
- Parsons Elementary School – 2811 58th St (Gym), Lubbock, 79413
- Patterson Library – 1836 Parkway Dr(Community Room), Lubbock, 79403
- Roberts Elementary School – 7901 Avenue P (Gym), Lubbock, 79423
- Roosevelt Community Clubhouse – 1408 CR 3300, Lubbock, 79403
- Roscoe Wilson Elementary School – 2807 25th St (Gym), Lubbock, 79410
- Shallowater Community Center – 902 Avenue H, Shallowater, 79363
- Slaton Community Clubhouse – 750 W Garza St, Slaton, 79364
- South Plains Church of Christ – 6802 Elkhart Ave (Gym Area), Lubbock, 79424
- Sunset Church of Christ, (Powerhouse) – 3625 34thSt, Lubbock, 79410
- Sutherlands HomeBase – 3701 50thSt (Near Lighting Section), Lubbock, 79413
- Terra Vista Middle School – 1111 Upland Ave (Library), Lubbock, 79416
- Texas Tech University Student Union Building – 15th street and Akron Avenue –Student Union Building, Lubbock, 79409
(+++American Sign Language Interpreters available)
Sample ballots are available on votelubbock.org by filling in the voter information lookup and then following the instructions on the page which follows.
In the City of Lubbock election, including the race for mayor, 13,255 voters participated in early voting. The following is a summary of local races:
City of Lubbock Mayor
- Stephen Sanders
- Tray Payne
- Adam Hernandez
- Gush Khan
- Epifanio “Major” Garza
City Council District 1
- Christy Martinez-Garcia
- Pat Kelly
Lubbock City Council District 5
- Jennifer Wilson
- Bill Felton
- Keri Thomas
- Randy Christian
- Chase Head
Lubbock ISD Board At Large
- Beth Bridges
- Brian Carr
- Anjelina Mojica
Lubbock ISD Board District 3
- Jason Rinaldo
- Jason Ratliff
Lubbock ISD Board District 4
- Bethany Luna
- Ryan Curry
State of Texas Proposition 1 (Vote For or Against)
- The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the homestead.
State of Texas Proposition 2 (Vote For or Against)
- The constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000.
Special Election, Shallowater ISD, Proposition A (Vote For or Against)
- The issuance of not to exceed $48,500,000 of Shallowater Independent School District school building bonds for the purposes of designing, constructing, renovating, improving, upgrading, updating, acquiring, and equipping school facilities, and the purchase of the necessary sites for school facilities, and the levying of a tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.
Special Election, Shallowater ISD, Proposition B (Vote For or Against)
- The issuance of not to exceed $1,500,000 of Shallowater Independent School District school building bonds for the purposes of designing, constructing, renovating, improving, upgrading, updating, acquiring, and equipping athletic facilities, and the levying of a tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.
Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:
- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
- United States Passport (book or card)
Frenship ISD and Lubbock-Cooper ISD do not have candidates on the ballot for the May 7 election.