Election results, local propositions and Texas constitutional amendments, November 2021

WE EXPECT RESULTS TO COME IN AFTER 7:00 P.M. Please check back for updates.

LUBBOCK, Texas — City of Lubbock voters decide the fate of a nearly $175 million general obligation bond for street improvements. Lubbock County voters decide the fate of a property tax rate increase for sheriff’s department pay. And New Deal voters decide a $48.5 million bond proposal. Statewide, voters choose from eight proposed constitutional amendments.

The results are listed below — starting with early voting and then final unofficial results anticipated in the evening.