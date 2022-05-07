LUBBOCK, Texas — In the May 7 race for Lubbock Mayor, after early voting but before final unofficial results, Tray Payne was leading by enough to avoid a June 11 runoff with 69.78 percent of the votes.

Tray Payne (left), Mark Adams (middle) and Marc McDougal (right) at Newk’s on election night, May 7, 2022 (Nexstar/Staff)

The other big race to watch was Lubbock City Council District 5. In early voting, Challenger Jennifer Wilson led incumbent Randy Christian by 55.48 percent to 13.61 percent (with other candidates splitting the rest).

Below are results from around Lubbock and Lubbock County. (There can be a slight delay from when we put in the numbers.)

From votelubbock.org: May 7, 2022 Cities and Schools General and Special Elections Unofficial Results

CORRECTION: The text of this story has been corrected for the specific percentages. The correct leaders were identified in the races, only the percentages were corrected.

Frenship ISD and Lubbock-Cooper ISD did not have school board candidates on the ballot. In Lubbock City Council District 3, Mark McBrayer did not have an opponent.