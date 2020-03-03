Election Results, Texas Primary, March 3, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are the races we are mostly closely following.

Statewide results come automatically from Secretary of State’s office. We expect those results come in shortly after 7:00 pm.

We are updating local races based on information from the Lubbock County Elections office. We expect the results of early voting locally sometime after the polls close at 7:00 pm. Early voting will not be released for as long as people are still in line to vote anywhere in Lubbock County.

The early voting results might come after 8:00 pm depending on how busy the polls were at the last minute.

** Until results come in, every candidate is listed as having 1 vote as a place-holder in our system.