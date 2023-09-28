LUBBOCK, Texas — People from several organizations across the state came to Lubbock for their Electrifying Texas Road Show Thursday afternoon to teach Texans more about the benefits of electric vehicles, and their plans to make Texas a more friendly state for electric vehicle drivers.

“We’re bringing the education and information about what these cars are like,” said Jessica Keithan, co-founder and director of the Texas Electric Bus Project.

Keithan, and others who are part of the show, hope to highlight things like TxDOT’s Nevi Program, a multi-phase plan to build more EV charging stations throughout the state. These folks said this effort is expected to help more than just the environment.

“In the towns that have the electric vehicle chargers, folks are going to go there to charge their vehicles, they’re going to stop and they’re going to get out and they’re going to shop in the local shops,” said Keithan. “They’re going to buy a sandwich in the local sandwich shop, and that money is coming to communities across the state.”

EV’s can be expensive. Right now, it’s $48,000 for the average electric vehicle, but according to Keithan, these kinds of vehicles–like electric school buses–can pay off in the long run.

“It makes so much sense for school buses: predictable low mileage routes, time to rest and recharge in the afternoon and also overnight, and then the benefits to our kids and then the benefits of the savings,” said Keithan. “It’s possibly more than $170,000 of savings over the lifetime of the bus per electric school bus in maintenance and fuel savings.”

As folks with the road show continue to advocate for more electric vehicle programs around the state, Keithan said she’s hopeful for the future of cleaner transportation in Texas.

“It’s an opportunity to get ahead of the curve and to do this right in Texas,” Keithan said. “We’ve got the largest state in the lower 48, so we can show them how it’s done.”

This isn’t only at the state level. On Thursday morning, the Environmental Protection Agency Clean School Bus program announced its $500,000,000 rebate funding to electrify school buses across the country. Since it’s a lottery, all districts must do is fill out the application for no risk and all reward; something Keithan said she’s very excited about.