Elementary school students share Valentine’s Day cards with veterans in hospice

LUBBOCK, Texas — Local elementary schoolers shared some handmade valentine cards with veterans in hospice care this week — showing just how much a little love and thoughtfulness can go to make Valentine’s Day particularly special for our heroes.

“I didn’t expect anything and so really it’s super nice,” said World War II veteran Joachim ‘Joe’ W.J. Schmidt. “I think it’s a really, really nice surprise for me.”

Known for having specialized care of veterans, Bridge Hospice collaborated with elementary school students from across Lubbock to spread love to our heroes.

“We’re a local hospice and we want to bring together that community,” said Brooke Zavala, Alternate Administrator for Bridge Hospice. “Especially during these times that we’re in where people may not get to see their family and may not get to bring them a valentine so we wanted to be that middleman and do that for them.”

They partnered with a variety of schools to make the holiday special for their clients – like Joe.

From the bright smile on his face opening the cards, anyone could tell just how special those valentines were for him.

For the schools, making cards was a happy change of pace — and educational too.



“When we were reached out to by The Bridge we thought it would be a really great opportunity to practice our letter writing,” said Lacey Hutchens, a 2nd grade teacher at Lubbock Cooper West Elementary. “It was great to see them going into more detail with their sentences and really making those people feel loved during this time.”

Their creativity and hard work brought lots of smiles for veterans like Joe.

“For the kids and the teachers that made the valentines I’m really really very thankful for that,” said Joe. “For taking care of that…it’s going to make me choke up a little bit.”

The thoughtfulness of the students and Bridge Hospice show us all just how much a homemade gift can mean, no matter your age.