Elevated storage tank bowl raised Saturday at 50th St. & Joliet Ave.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Delayed by inclement weather over the last few months, construction on the new Central Lubbock water tower resumed Saturday with the raising of the elevated storage tank bowl.

Landmark Structures raised the bowl atop the concrete pedestal, which is located at 50th Street and Joliet Avenue

Lubbock residents were invited to the observe the work from a safe distance.

An older water tower at the same location was demolished back in February 2020.

A similar water tower was completed by the City of Lubbock at 104th Street and Milwaukee Avennue back in April.