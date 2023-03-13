LUBBOCK, Texas — Premier Productions and Elevation Church will bring back their Elevation Nights Tour in the Fall making a stop in Lubbock on October 10, according to a press release from United Supermarkets Arena.

Preacher Steven Furtick and musical ensemble Elevation Worship will collaborate for a “full worship experience,” featuring hit songs like “The Blessing” and “Graves Into Gardens,” the press release said.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on March 17 at 10:00 a.m. Presale tickets can be purchased on ElevationNights.com. on March 14.

Read the full press release from United Supermarkets Arena here:

Premier Productions and Elevation Church are bringing back their successful Elevation Nights Tour for Fall 2023. The tour will feature Elevation Worship and Steven Furtick as the life-changing night of worship sweeps across eight cities this October.

The tour follows the success of three previous Elevation Nights tours and comes as an extension of the Spring tour. The Elevation Nights 2022 tour saw sold-out arenas of ten thousand per night and ushered in life-changing ministry experiences.

“Being a part of these nights is one of my favorite things we do as a ministry,” said Elevation Worship member Tiffany Hudson. “I’m grateful we are bringing Elevation Nights to more cities this year and can’t wait to see how God moves.”

Tickets for the Fall leg of the Elevation Nights 2023 Tour go on sale to the public 10am March 17th. Tickets for the Lubbock show will go on-sale through Select-a-Seat of Lubbock, www.selectaseatlubbock.com, 806-770-2000.

Patrons can sign up for the exclusive pre-sale through March 14th at ElevationNights.com. The Spring tour dates are already on sale and selling fast, with limited inventory remaining.

“The response to these nights has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Jonathan Roberts, VP of Global Touring at Premier Productions. “We’re so excited to add more cities to the tour this fall! These nights have been incredibly rewarding to see come to fruition year in and year out, and we are excited to see people’s lives positively impacted again!”

The Elevation Nights tour is a full worship experience as Steven Furtick preaches and Elevation Worship leads some of their hit songs including “Graves Into Gardens,” “RATTLE!,” “Do It Again,” “The Blessing” and others. The eight-city fall tour will kick-off on Tuesday, October 3 in Miami, FL, with stops in Tampa, FL, Knoxville, TN and Dallas, TX before the final show on Thursday, October 12 in Houston, TX. For a full list of dates and cities, see below.

End press release from United Supermarkets Arena.