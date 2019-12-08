Elf on the Shelf Contest returns to Santa Land

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock parks and Recreation Department:

Starting December 10, our scout elf from the North Pole, Bo, will again be at Santa Land checking up on Lubbock children to see if they are being naughty or nice. Using his Christmas magic, Bo flies back to the North Pole to report back to Santa and then returns to Santa Land the next day. Scout elves love to play hide and seek, so Bo will hide in a new location each day so that he can keep an eye on all the Lubbock children.

Parks and Recreation is again sponsoring the Elf on the Shelf Contest at Santa Land. The winning family will receive a $500 Visa Gift Card from our sponsor, DLC Designs! Here’s how the contest works:

Each day, Bo finds a new hiding place at Santa Land.

If you spot Bo while at Santa Land, snap a picture of him.

Message Bo’s picture to the Lubbock Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

You can only enter one photo per day. But can return nightly to take a picture of Bo’s latest hiding place, and enter again. No duplicate photos please.

Photos can be submitted any day during the 14 days of Santa Land. All photos must be received no later than 11:59 p.m. on December 24, 2019.

After the deadline, the winner of the $500 Visa Gift Card from DLC Designs will be selected from all the entries and announced on our Facebook page on December 26, 2019.

Couldn’t find Bo? Check out #dlcdesigns on Facebook to find all of Bo’s past hiding places for 2019.

Santa Land is located in Mackenzie Park off of the East Broadway entrance and is open December 10-23, 2019, from 6:00-10:00 p.m. nightly. For more information, contact Parks and Recreation at 775-2673 or 775-2687.

The Elf on the Shelf is a Christmas book by Carol V. Aebersold and Chanda A. Bell and is available at local bookstores.

