WOLFFORTH, Texas – Elote’s Mexican Restaurant Owners Daniel and Jennifer Vasquez have decided the time has come to sell their family owned business.

Daniel Vasquez said that when they opened their doors just over a year ago it has quickly transformed into the now thriving restaurant here today.

“A lot of people that we knew thought we’re nuts for building a restaurant during COVID,” Daniel said.

The place bloomed into not only a business, but a second home for them and their children.

“It’s bittersweet because we built this place together as a family,” Jennifer said.

A popular hot spot for locals, the restaurant was built from the ground up and operated by the family of six. The Vasquez’s have four children, two girls and two boys, who they said have been the driving focus and inspiration behind the business every step of the way.

“Our sons were running around here with their bikes and had their little four wheelers,” Daniel said. “And stuff running around here. The family was here. The daughters were here. We have pictures and videos of our daughters opening up all the new equipment.”

Their reason to put the restaurant up for sale was decided soon after they learned their family was about to get a little bit bigger.

“A little heavy hearted about it. Yes,” Daniel said. “With the gift that God has given us, a new son is coming sometime in September. We have decided as a family that this is the decision we needed to make. And hopefully, we find the right business partner to take over or the right buyer to take over and continue to service the community out here and others with some very good and unique foods.”

For more information Daniel said to reach out to them directly at (432) 269-8385