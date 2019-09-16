Email threat made to Lubbock news outlet, police report says

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock Police report said someone made a threatening email to a local news outlet.

A police report from Saturday evening said, “[The suspect] was going to kill 75 or more individuals in Lubbock.”

The email also made specific mention of one particular member of the Lubbock news media.

“[The suspect] made specific mention of [the victim] and [the victim’s] children stating ‘hey boy its your turn’ and ‘send your kids to school movies shopping center mall im gonna kill them real soon’ among other statements.”

The officer who wrote the report said, “Due to the nature of the email and [the victim’s] occupation, I believe that [the suspect] sent this email to [the victim] to place the public and [the victim] in fear of serious bodily injury.”

At this time, EverythingLubbock.com is not publishing the name of the victim or the name of the news outlet.

Police said as of Monday no arrests have been made.

