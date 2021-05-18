Embassy Suites by Hilton Lubbock sued for not paying tax

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock filed a lawsuit against the Embassy Suites by Hilton Lubbock, 5215 South Loop 289, Friday for not paying taxes, court documents showed.

The State of Texas requires hotels to collect a hotel occupancy tax of 6 percent for any room costing more than $15, according to the state comptroller’s website. State law says cities can also impose a hotel occupancy tax, which Lubbock has done according to the lawsuit.

Embassy Suites owes the city $65,973.36 in taxes, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit said Embassy Suites was also liable to pay a penalty of 5 percent of the total amount owed.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to the Embassy Suites for comment. We will provide an update if a comment is offered.

