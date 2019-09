LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to an ATV accident just after 5 p.m. Tuesday at FM 1729 and east 50th street in Lubbock County.

Emergency Medical Services confirmed that one was seriously injured and transported to a hospital.

The Texas Department of Public Safety responded along with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Department. We have reached out to LCSO for more information.

This is a developing situation. Check back with EverythingLubbock.com for details.