LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, emergency crews responded to a truck losing its tank on the turnaround at Frankford Avenue and Spur 327 around 4:30 p.m.

According to a photojournalist on the scene, a chemical substance was seen on the street and hazmat crews were responding to clean up the accident.

The photojournalist also reported seeing Lubbock police blocking off traffic.

So, avoid the area if possible as crews continue clean up.