LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas A&M Forest Service announced the opening of emergency grant applications after a recent wildfire disaster declaration. The grants were for volunteer fire departments.

“Volunteer firefighters are our first line of defense against wildfires in Texas,” said Wes Moorehead, Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Chief. “During this active summer season, these firefighters are responding to wildfires daily.”

Moorehead said they work in extreme conditions that not only challenge them but also cause their equipment to become worn and damaged.

The disaster declaration for 191 counties was in response to wildfires that began on July 24.

Grants from the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program fund repair and replacement of equipment for 100 percent of the cost up to $15,000.

Apparatus, large and small brush trucks or truck chassis can be replaced for 90 percent of the cost up to various amounts — the maximum being $240,000.

The governor’s declaration included Andrews, Bailey, Borden, Briscoe, Castro, Crosby, Gaines, Hale, King, Lamb, Scurry, Yoakum and many other counties.