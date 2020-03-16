Emergency meeting of the Lubbock City Council called for Monday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock City Council has called an Emergency Meeting to address the City’s response to the current Novel Coronavirus, or COVID-19, in the community. Council will consider the issuance of a Disaster Declaration and potential limits on public and private gatherings in the City. These items are in response to the potential occurrence of COVID-19 in the community, means to limit the potential spread of the virus and to reinforce the full availability of logistical and resource support.

Please note that representatives from the Public Health Department, Public Health Authority, City Management and Mayor Dan Pope will also conduct the scheduled press conference at 3:00 p.m. today at the Lubbock Fire Rescue Auditorium to speak in detail regarding the current status of COVID-19, preparations and related matters. At this time, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lubbock.

What:

Emergency City Council Meeting

When:

5:00 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020

Where:

City Hall, City Council Chambers, 1625 13th Street

(News release from the City of Lubbock)