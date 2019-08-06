Emergency Preparedness Fair in Plainview on Saturday, Sept. 14

PLAINVIEW, Texas – An Emergency Preparedness Fair will be held in Plainview on Saturday, September 14.

The event will be held at the Hale County Courthouse from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The public is invited to attend the free event.

Experts in the field of disaster, crisis and emergency situations will be on hand to help educate and prepare residents.

For more information, please contact Lorna Shaffer at 801-502-3562 or email plv.emer.prep@gmail.com



The month of September is National Preparedness Month.