LUBBOCK, Texas – After 36 rounds of chemo and 52 days in the hospital, 13 year old Emma Gast is cancer free.

Emma was diagnosed back in August with a very rare form of lymphoma called diffuse large b-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).

Only 40 kids internationally in the last five years have been diagnosed, according to Emma’s mother, Lacey Gast.

Emma said she started having back pain and trouble breathing. After visiting the hospital and getting an X-ray, the doctors discovered a lump the size of an adult fist.

She started chemo at UMC Children’s Hospital almost immediately after the discovery.

Emma and her mom are excited to get back to normalcy and close the book on this chapter.

“She was strong… stronger than I could have ever been. And just watching her ring the bell was amazing. And it’s kind of the end of this new beginning,” Lacey said.

Some of Emma’s favorite things: cheerleading and Taco Villa. The bean and cheese burritos are her favorite. They even had Taco Villa cater when she rang the bell.

Emma has only gone to school two days since she was diagnosed in August, and she is excited to go back for good, starting tomorrow.

Even though Emma is cancer free, her mission isn’t finished. Their goal now, is to raise more awareness for childhood cancer.

Lacey said, “Less than 4% of the federal funds go to childhood cancer research. And I think we’ve got to do better.”

Now, they both hope to help other families that may go through something similar in the future.