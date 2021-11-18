Employee and robbery suspect wrestled on floor of Dollar General before police arrived, LPD report says

LUBBOCK, Texas– A man was arrested after an altercation with an employee at a Central Lubbock business escalated to a robbery, according to a Lubbock police report.

According to the report, a man was attempting to steal from Dollar General, 2226 19th Street, before he was approached by an employee.

The man was identified as David Rodriguez, 34.

Rodriguez was attempting to leave Dollar General when he was approached by the employee, and the employee locked the front door so he could not leave, the report said.

Then, Rodriguez wrapped his arms under the employee’s arms and behind his head. Both the employee and Rodriguez ended up on the floor wrestling each other until the employee got Rodriguez in a headlock, the report said.

Rodriguez punched the employee multiple times in the back, and at one point, Rodriguez may have gone unconscious, the report said.

Eventually, the two separated after another employee told the employee involved in the altercation to stop, due to acting against Dollar General’s policy, the report said.

Before leaving the business, Rodriguez told the employee, “I’m gonna see you on the street.”

When police arrived on the scene, Rodriguez was found walking nearby.

Rodriguez was arrested and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center where he was also booked on an unrelated warrant.

Rodriguez’s bond was set at $5,000 for the robbery charge.