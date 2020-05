LUBBOCK, Texas — An employee at Camp DBS (Doodle Bug Square), a daycare facility in Lubbock, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the City of Lubbock Health Department.

According to the city, parents were notified and the facility was closed Friday for deep cleaning.

Some children will be quarantined, based on exposure to the employee, according to the city.

The city said the facility was following all health department recommendations.

