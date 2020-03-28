Employee who tested positive for COVID-19 from Whisperwood speaks out

LUBBOCK, Texas – A resident and several employees of Whisperwood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center have tested positive for COVID-19. There have been six additional confirmed cases associated with this faculty.

“We are currently putting together plans to put in place a quarantine order on this faculty and this will limit movement of both patients and staff,” said the City of Lubbock Director of Public Health, Katherine Wells.

One employee, Robert Seguara, said he spoke up at his workplace after the first confirmed case at the center came out.

“She told me I had no risk and I would be perfectly fine to come back,” he said, “and I went back and contracted coronavirus from another employee.”

He said all they were told to do is wash their hands and wear gloves.

“I honestly think the number has been bigger this whole time they just haven’t tested everybody,” said Segura.

Mayor Dan Pope said there will be an investigation into the facility.

“We take the Whisperwood situation very seriously,” he said. “The state will be involved in that, because they have the licensing function there. That’s really all I can say.”

KAMC reached out to the Whisperwood facility for a comment and had not heard back at the time of publishing.

