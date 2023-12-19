LUBBOCK, Texas— Two bullet holes were visible on the ceiling at the 7/11 located at 2608 Avenue Q when officers from the Lubbock Police Department arrived at the scene in response to an armed robbery on Saturday December 16, according to an LPD report.

The report stated, victims told LPD two suspects entered the store with a firearm and stole chips and money. It added that they arrived at the scene through an alley in a “newer model silver long bed pick up truck.”

It was reported that when suspects ran inside the store one had “fired a single round into the ceiling” before making his way around the counter.

When the suspect made his way behind the counter the second suspect grabbed an “arm full” of assorted chips, said LPD.

Once he was behind the counter the suspect pointed the firearm at the two victims and demanded they open the register. The report stated he “demanded money from the safe under the counter” when the register failed to open.

The suspect eventually secured the bag full of money from the victims and walked around the counter to leave, said the report.

While fleeing towards the front door he was still pointing the firearm at the victims and fired a second round into the air before the two suspects left the store, said LPD.

According to the report, the suspects possibly fled northbound down Avenue Q. A store located near the scene had cameras on the building that may have captured the suspects driving away, however the report said no one was on site to check at the time.

As of Tuesday morning, LPD said the suspects have not been located.