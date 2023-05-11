LUBBOCK, Texas — A crash report from the Lubbock Police Department provided new information on a crash Saturday morning on Marsha Sharp Freeway that killed five people: Xavier Caballero, 23, Melodi Boivin, 21, Marcellus Boivin, 2, Lezlie Caballero, 1, and George Wallace, 46.

LPD said in a previous report that Xavier was driving east, and Wallace was going west in the eastbound lanes in the 7000 block of MSF, resulting in a head-on crash.

When police arrived, Lubbock Fire Rescue and EMS were performing life-saving measures on Marcellus and Lezlie, and Melodi and Xavier remained in the front seat, pinned in place by the dashboard, according to LPD.

Next, officers searched the SUV and found Wallace “laying across the center console…with his head in the passenger side floorwell.” An empty bottle of Patron, as well as a “partial case of Modelo” were found in the vehicle.

According to the report, LPD determined that Wallace had been at The Office Bar and Grill at 5004 Frankford Avenue sometime before the crash.

On Wednesday, Glasheen, Valles, and Inderman, LLP filed a lawsuit against the bar accusing the establishment of providing alcohol to Wallace on Friday while it was “apparent” he was intoxicated and was “a clear danger to himself and others.”

It was later discovered The Office Bar had previous TABC violations. An attorney for the families called the crash a “senseless tragedy.”

EverythingLubbock.com attempted to reach out to The Office Bar and Grill but have yet to receive comment.

To help out the Caballero family, you can find their GoFundMe page here.