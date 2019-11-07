EMS confirms one person seriously injured after stabbing

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured in a stabbing just after 4:00 p.m. Wednesday at 1301 Avenue A, according to Emergency Medical Services.

According to the Lubbock Police Department, two people got into a fight and one person was stabbed. One person was taken into custody on charges of aggravated assault.

EMS said the person who was stabbed was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police have not yet released names.

