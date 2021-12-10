EMS graduates celebrate by shaving their program director’s beard

LUBBOCK Texas – South Plains College Emergency Medical Service students walked the stage on Friday after graduating from the EMS Program.

Becki Johnson, clinical coordinator for the EMS program at SPC in Reese, said this year all 15 students were able to pass their National Registry Examination.

“All of our instructors were excited,” said Johnson, “Jacob Braddock, our program director and our paramedic instructor [offered] the class to shave his beard if they met this accomplishment.”

Braddock said the class was able to all pass the exam within a two week period.

“This last, this last couple of weeks, I knew I was probably in for it,” said Braddock. “When the last [student] passed [the exam] a few days ago, they sure let me know that it was coming.”

Summer Hadderton, a graduate of the program, said the exam involved a lot of time away from family and friends but that it was worth it.

“I’m just incredibly excited to go out into the community and be able to be a paramedic and help out our smaller towns a lot,” said Hadderton. “We are often having a hard time getting paramedics out there, so I’m super excited to be able to help.”

Patrick Pantuso, a graduate of the program, said he was relieved to be able to take the exam after a long year of clinicals and school work.

“When I took that exam, I thought it was too easy of an exam to be at the paramedic level,” said Pantuso. That just goes to the the knowledge and stuff that the staff at the South Plains College instilled in us.”

David Warren, a graduate of the program, said he was hopeful and excited for the future.

“Ever since I was a kid, I’ve always wanted to be the one to help people,” said Warren. “Not looking for it to be a hero or anything, but [I like] knowing that I can do more to help people.