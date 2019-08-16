EMS responds to rollover crash near Reese

LUBBOCK, Texas — At around 3:44 p.m., Emergency Medical Services responded to a crash at Highway 114 and County Road 1100.

Photojournalist at the scene said EMS took one or more people off the scene with red lights and sirens. The photojournalist also said officials blocked traffic at that location. As of 4:35 p.m., westbound lanes were shut down, and eastbound was down to one lane.

West Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department and Texas Department of Transportation State Troopers also responded to the scene,