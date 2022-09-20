LUBBOCK, Texas— Varsity Bookstore announced that it would be closing its doors at the end of 2022 in a social media post on Tuesday.

“We are closing Varsity Bookstore by the end of 2022,” the social media post said.

According to Varsity’s website, the bookstore announced it will stop buying back textbooks, selling e-books, and renting course material effective immediately.

Varsity Bookstore was opened in 1934 by a former Texas Tech student. The bookstore was located in the 1300 block of University Avenue right across the street from Texas Tech University for almost 90 years.

Official Texas Tech merchandise, graduation regalia, art supplies, and diploma frames were announced to be sold at discounted prices.