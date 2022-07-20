LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the 23rd day of triple-digit temperatures this year, Lubbock Power & Light said conservation for the sake of the grid is good. But calls for conservation should not be seen as the sign of a crisis, LP&L said.

It will, however, save you money, LP&L also said.

In fact, power company PG&E says every degree over 78 on your thermostat can save you 2 percent in cooling costs.

That adds up quick on these triple digit days.

“Our rates have stayed the same,” said Lubbock Power and Light spokesperson Matt Rose. “But you as the consumer, you are using two to three times more electricity just simply because it’s 105 degrees outside versus 75 degrees.”

Here are few tips to shave some dollars off your bill: