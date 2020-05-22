Energy Star appliances sales tax free over Memorial Day weekend, includes AC’s, refrigerators & more

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, the Texas State Comptroller’s office announced that there would be a sales tax free holiday over Memorial Day weekend for certain Energy Star certified appliances.

According to the website, the holiday will last from May 23 to midnight on May 25, Memorial Day.

The list of ENERGY STAR-labeled appliances that will be included during the holiday are as follows:

  • air conditioners (with a sales price of $6,000 or less)
  • refrigerators (with a sales price of $2,000 or less)
  • ceiling fans
  • incandescent and fluorescent light bulbs
  • clothes washers
  • dishwashers
  • dehumidifiers
  • programmable thermostats

Here are items that will not be included:

  • water heaters
  • clothes dryers
  • freezers
  • stoves
  • attic fans
  • heat pumps
  • wine refrigerators
  • kegerators
  • beverage chillers

For more information, visit the comptroller’s website by CLICKING HERE.

