English Newsom Cellars host a haunted house—with a twist

LUBBOCK, Texas — Added to the places people can head out to celebrate the holiday weekend includes English Newsom Cellars. They’ve transformed their winery into haunted Cellars. They’re offering tours Saturday from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Where witches are likely brewing up some trouble.

English Newsom Cellar’s Hospitality Administrator Caroline Cleveland said this year’s theme is all about cauldron brewing fun.

“The whole storyline is kind of like you’ve stumbled upon this witch’s coven,” Cleveland said. “They are making their brew, and you’d better hope that you aren’t the missing ingredient.”

Tickets for the tour are $15 and include a glass of wine. While you’re welcome to enjoy wine during the tour, Cleveland said it’s at your own risk because they’ve already lost a few glasses that way. But the tour is not the only attraction on the table. You can also walk away with more than just a fright, but a limited label bottle of wine.

“It’s our wicked white, our haunted cellars, and our Harvest Moon red button. And they’re just our normal wines. But with a cute little Halloween label,” Cleveland said. “And they’re lots of fun. You can buy the trio online or up here at the bar.”

The tours take place until after dark, but you can come a little earlier around 5:00 p.m. to enjoy some live music, walk around to shop with local vendors, and of course enjoy plenty of options of wine.