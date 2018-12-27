Enhanced Mobility Program seeks input from riders and the public in Lubbock, Childress

The following is a news release from TxDOT Lubbock:

The Texas Department of Transportation is hosting a series of regional public workshops to gain insight from the public regarding the federal Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities program. A Lubbock workshop is scheduled for 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 9, at the Lubbock County Courthouse Annex building, First Floor Lobby, 916 Main Street.

Citizens who currently use public transit, want to use public transit, or would like more information on public transportation services in their community, including Bailey, Castro, Cochran, Crosby, Dawson, Floyd, Gaines, Garza, Hale, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Parmer, Swisher, Terry and Yoakum counties are invited to attend.

“The needs of seniors and individuals with disabilities are at the center of the Section 5310 program, so we need input from local stakeholders such as transit users, organizations serving seniors and individuals with disabilities, nonprofit agencies, transit districts, and local governments to help guide Section 5310 funding decisions for the next two years,” said Kari Banta, the Section 5310 program manager for TxDOT’s Public Transportation Division.

Public transportation provides mobility options, reduces traffic congestion, conserves fuel, improves air quality, reduces greenhouse gas emissions and supports emergency preparedness in the areas it serves.

TxDOT promotes and supports public transportation by collaborating with local governments, non-profit entities and other transportation providers and provides funding to assist the needs of elderly individuals and persons with disabilities when current transportation service is unavailable, insufficient or inappropriate.

Staff will be on hand to answer questions and provide information about the federal 5310 grant program. If you have accommodation needs, please contact Eric Garcia, Public Transportation Coordinator, at Eric.Garcia@txdot.gov or (432) 498-4768.

For more information, contact TxDOT Public Information Officer Dianah Ascencio at (806) 748-4472.

The following is a news release from TxDOT Childress:

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is hosting a series of regional public workshops to gain insight from the public regarding the federal Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities program. A Childress workshop is scheduled for 1:30 p.m, on Monday, Jan. 7, at the TxDOT Childress District Office, Building A, at 7599 US 287 Childress, TX 79201.

Citizens who currently use public transit, want to use public transit, or would like more information on public transportation services in their community, including Briscoe, Childress, Collingsworth, Cottle, Dickens, Donley, Foard, Hall, Hardeman, King, Knox, Motley and Wheeler counties, are invited to attend.

“The needs of seniors and individuals with disabilities are at the center of the Section 5310 program, so we need input from local stakeholders such as transit users, organizations serving seniors and individuals with disabilities, nonprofit agencies, transit districts and local governments to help guide Section 5310 funding decisions for the next two years,” said Kari Banta, the Section 5310 program manager for TxDOT’s Public Transportation Division.

Public transportation provides mobility options, reduces traffic congestion, conserves fuel, improves air quality, reduces greenhouse gas emissions and supports emergency preparedness in the areas it serves.

TxDOT promotes and supports public transportation by collaborating with local governments, non-profit entities and other transportation providers and provides funding to assist the needs of elderly individuals and persons with disabilities when current transportation service is unavailable, insufficient or inappropriate.

Staff will be on hand to answer questions and provide information about the federal 5310 grant program. If you have accommodation needs, please contact Eric Garcia, Public Transportation Coordinator, at Eric.Garcia@txdot.gov or (432) 498-4768.

For more information, contact TxDOT Public Information Officer Dianah Ascencio at (806) 748-4472.

