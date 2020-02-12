Enriquez takes deal in murder where victim was shot, stabbed, beat and made to suffer

Image of Raynaldo Jacob Enriquez from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — Raynaldo Jacob Enriquez, 30, of Lubbock accepted guilty plea for murder on Wednesday morning. He admitted to his part in the stabbing and shooting death of Gabriel Lee Salazar.

As part of the plea, Enriquez was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Salazar was found dead in January 2017 behind the Carriage House Inn on Slaton Road.

Salazar was at the home of Geneva Monique Leal, according to previous court documents. It was there that Salazar had a confrontation with other people.

Previous court records said Enriquez shot Salazar, but Leal hit him with baseball bat and instructed Enriquez to not finish killing Salazar until he suffered for a while. Court records said Salazar was beaten so badly that part of his skull was exposed.

Previous court records said Jake Austin Johnson and Dimitrise Lyghts took Salazar to the parking lot of the Carriage House and left him for dead.

Surveillance video from the Carriage House led police to Johnson’s pickup truck. In turn that led to the other suspects.

Leal remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center as of Wednesday for murder. Lyghts was charged with sex trafficking by federal prosecutors and sentenced to more than 24 years in prison.

Johnson pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and sentenced to 10 years.

