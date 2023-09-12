LUBBOCK, Texas — Fiestas del Llano, Inc. will hold its annual celebration Fiestas Patrias in Lubbock on Saturday. The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. with a parade.

According to a social media post, “Location of the lineup will be at the First Baptist Church east parking lot, beginning 9:00 a.m.”

The event and all entries for the parade were free, said Fiestas del Llano, Inc. The organization said the parade will head east from the church on Broadway to Avenue M, turning north toward Mahon Library and Civic Center parking lot.

“The entire community is invited to participate,” Fiestas del Llano, Inc. said in a social media post.

After the parade, the organization said the community can enjoy live music, food and fun at Buddy Holly Park.

Schedule

11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Ballet Folklorico Aztlan

12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. – Mariachi Estrella

1:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. – Acoustex

2:20 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Legal Limit

3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. – JJ Y Avance

5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. – Rasgueo Celeste

6:05 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. – Grito de Dolores ceremony

6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. – Vesso

Food trucks

Kennard and Boys

Taqueria La Patrona

Eddie G’s Fired Up Grill

Lemon in Paradise

Daddy Bug’s Food Truck

Jordan’s Fruit Stand

Smokin’ J’s

J & D BBQ

Those wishing to participate in the parade can fill out the form here.