LUBBOCK, Texas — Fiestas del Llano, Inc. will hold its annual celebration Fiestas Patrias in Lubbock on Saturday. The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. with a parade.
According to a social media post, “Location of the lineup will be at the First Baptist Church east parking lot, beginning 9:00 a.m.”
The event and all entries for the parade were free, said Fiestas del Llano, Inc. The organization said the parade will head east from the church on Broadway to Avenue M, turning north toward Mahon Library and Civic Center parking lot.
“The entire community is invited to participate,” Fiestas del Llano, Inc. said in a social media post.
After the parade, the organization said the community can enjoy live music, food and fun at Buddy Holly Park.
Schedule
- 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Ballet Folklorico Aztlan
- 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. – Mariachi Estrella
- 1:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. – Acoustex
- 2:20 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Legal Limit
- 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. – JJ Y Avance
- 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. – Rasgueo Celeste
- 6:05 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. – Grito de Dolores ceremony
- 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. – Vesso
Food trucks
- Kennard and Boys
- Taqueria La Patrona
- Eddie G’s Fired Up Grill
- Lemon in Paradise
- Daddy Bug’s Food Truck
- Jordan’s Fruit Stand
- Smokin’ J’s
- J & D BBQ
Those wishing to participate in the parade can fill out the form here.