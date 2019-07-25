Equifax breach: Check for exposed data, get $125

LUBBOCK, Texas — Following a 2017 breach that exposed the data of approximately 147 million people, the credit reporting agency Equifax has agreed to pay back those affected.

According to the Texas Attorney General’s office, 12.2 million Texans were impacted by the breach of data. The Texas population is estimated as being 28.7 million, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. That works out to being an estimated 42% of the Texas Population.

Equifax is offering those impacted by the breach a one-time payment of $125 or up to 10 years of free credit monitoring and up to $1 million in identity theft insurance. First, consumers need to find out if their information was exposed.

Alongside filing a claim in the Equifax settlement, consumers are also legally entitled to a free credit report once a year. To watch for suspicious activity, AnnualCreditReport.com offers a combined report from Equifax, Experian and Trans Union.

(KSNT contributed to this report)