Equipment rental store robbed multiple times over weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas – Over the weekend, a South Lubbock store was targeted and robbed multiple times.

According to the Lubbock County Sherriff’s Department, early Saturday morning, an unmasked individual came to the Lubbock Rent All store, peeking through the windows. Less than 24 hours later, just after 4 a.m. on Sunday, two individuals returned with a large rock to smash the door’s window.

“Our alarm system didn’t go off,” said owner Dustin Hightower.

The alarm failure allowed the duo to steal two generators.

Sunday night, two more individuals returned and entered the store through the shattered glass. They attempted to steal another generator and a knife set. The store’s alarm system triggered, forcing the two to run off without the merchandise.

“You know the camera system was a really good investment as far as catching people that might be doing this kind of thing,” Hightower said.

But Hightower wants the suspects to know that this affects more than just his bottom-line.

“That’s lost money that goes towards raises, wage increases, improvements on the property, improvements on the shop,” Hightower said. “But what really gets at me is how it affects my family, my guys, and their families.”

If you have any information, officials say call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.