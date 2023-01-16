PLAINVIEW, Texas— The City of Plainview Police Department said they found a suspect in connection with a string of burglaries from 2022 with the help of the Texas Department of Public Safety, according to a press release.

Plainview PD said DPS matched a DNA sample from the crime scene to a New Mexico resident who was incarcerated at the New Mexico Department of Corrections on several counts of burglary.

According to the press release, the believed suspect was convicted in 2018 and was serving a “several year sentence” when he escaped NMDC custody. Authorities believed he committed several burglaries in Plainview and surrounding areas in his absence.

He was later caught in Oklahoma and returned to NMDC, according to the press release.

As of Monday morning, January 16, the suspect’s name had not been released.

Read the full press release below:

