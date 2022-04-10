LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock announces that Dominic Esperat has been named the Director of Fleet Operations. Esperat has been serving as Interim Director since August.



He started with the City of Lubbock Fleet Operations in June 2012 as a Management Analyst. In addition to that and, most recently, his role as interim director, he served as Assistant Director of Fleet Operations from February 2018 until July 2021.



“Since 2012, I‘ve had the pleasure of working for the City of Lubbock Fleet Operations Department. It has been an incredible experience that has allowed me to work with amazing people,” said Esperat. “I look forward to helping Fleet and the City meet the opportunities and challenges that will come as our community continues to grow and thrive.”



Esperat started his role as Director of Fleet Operations on March 28, 2022.

